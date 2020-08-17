Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.24. 14,792,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $278.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

