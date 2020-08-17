Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,437 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 840,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after buying an additional 910,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,235,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,219,516. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

