Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,504.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,490.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,378.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

