Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. 793,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,995,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 568.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

