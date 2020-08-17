Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) Short Interest Down 79.5% in July

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the July 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,074,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Halo Labs stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,151. Halo Labs has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Halo Labs Company Profile

Halo Labs Inc manufactures and sells cannabis oil and concentrates in the United States. It serves licensed retailers and wholesalers. Halo Labs Inc has a strategic partnership with High Tide Inc; and with OG DNA Genetics Inc to develop genetics in Oregon. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

