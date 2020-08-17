Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

FPRUY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale lowered Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of FPRUY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.58. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.