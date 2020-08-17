Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

FPRUY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale lowered Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of FPRUY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.58. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

