Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HBI. Barclays upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,124,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 133,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 91,817 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,766,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 303,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,665,157. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

