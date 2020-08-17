Hastings Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hastings Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Hastings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hastings Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hastings Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGGF traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.28. 9,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412. Hastings Group has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of private car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

