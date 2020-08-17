Haven Protocol Price Reaches $1.36 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $18.01 million and $777,234.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00011065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12,278.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.89 or 0.03509157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.83 or 0.02596538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00547685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00759350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00060350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00699930 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00016265 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,253,847 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.