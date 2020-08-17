HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,141,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,234 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 4.1% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 0.63% of HCA Healthcare worth $207,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.30. 1,365,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,246. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average is $113.08. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

