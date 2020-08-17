HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,579,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 654,498 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 4.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $117,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,096,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 494,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,499,000 after acquiring an additional 100,257 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 183,587 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 246,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 357,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 89,095 shares during the period. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.67. 1,300,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,985. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

