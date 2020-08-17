HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

