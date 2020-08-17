Helex (HLX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,080.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Helex has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One Helex token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00003261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a total market cap of $28,077.00 and $1,080.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039295 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $690.17 or 0.05624088 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003584 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00014771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

Helex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

