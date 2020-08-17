Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA: HEN3) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/6/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/30/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FRA:HEN3 traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €86.22 ($101.44). The stock had a trading volume of 314,089 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.27. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

