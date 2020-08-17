Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,328,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173,018 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $236,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.29. 571,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

