Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.64. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $572.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.40 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 31,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,917,284.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hilltop during the second quarter worth $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 122.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hilltop by 721.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at $15,138,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.