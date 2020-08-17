Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report $435.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.70 million. Hilltop posted sales of $454.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $572.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.40 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

HTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,972. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.27. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $258,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,917,284.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hilltop by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 31,731 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $28,187,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

