HOLD (HOLD) One Day Volume Tops $16.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $231,578.78 and $16.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOLD has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00138274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.52 or 0.01836651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00191727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00135116 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.