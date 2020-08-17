Holo (HOT) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Holo token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Liqui, ABCC and Binance. Over the last week, Holo has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Holo has a market cap of $148.32 million and $18.14 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Holo

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,912,271,477 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, WazirX, Bilaxy, Binance, OOOBTC, Liqui, Fatbtc, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

