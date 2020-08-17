Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 141.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $68.08. 1,698,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,080. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,860 shares of company stock worth $3,122,970. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

