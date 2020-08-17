Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.78.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $280.55. 2,487,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $282.97. The company has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

