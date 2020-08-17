Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.3% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 239,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $248,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 101,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $280.55. 2,487,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $282.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.78.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

