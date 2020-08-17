HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce sales of $13.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.76 billion. HP reported sales of $14.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $54.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $55.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.27 billion to $55.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Insiders have bought a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774,693 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in HP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in HP by 1,027.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,502,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $148,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 492,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,839,447. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

