Hyman Charles D Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 91.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.24. 14,792,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

