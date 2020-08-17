Hyman Charles D Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 121,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.53. 6,504,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.53, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

