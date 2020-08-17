Hyman Charles D Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after purchasing an additional 438,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,843,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,415. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.