Hyman Charles D Sells 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,490.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,378.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.