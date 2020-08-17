HyperCash Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00013546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, Huobi and Binance. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $74.38 million and $50.91 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00153835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.54 or 0.01853934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00193202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00135310 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,739,674 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, EXX, Kucoin, Allcoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Huobi, Cryptopia and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

