HyperQuant (HQT) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Bilaxy, Kryptono and Hotbit. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $45,715.41 and approximately $8,174.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00153835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.54 or 0.01853934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00193202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00135310 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, Bilaxy and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

