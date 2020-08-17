Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 479,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,457,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,354,916. The stock has a market cap of $237.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ideanomics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ideanomics by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.