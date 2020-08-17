Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lifted by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,319,000 after buying an additional 190,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,941,000 after buying an additional 53,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,913,000 after buying an additional 355,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.12.

ITW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.57. 997,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,360. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $199.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

