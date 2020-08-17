INMAX Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. INMAX has a market capitalization of $53,699.32 and approximately $22,265.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INMAX has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00153472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.67 or 0.01846203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00192543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00135019 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

