Insider Buying: Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.93. 2,604,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.06. Albertsons Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,902,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,249,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,279,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,180,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACI shares. BofA Securities started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

