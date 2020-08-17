Insider Buying: Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CSII stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.98. 442,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

