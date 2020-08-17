Insider Buying: Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) insider Jeffery R. Chapin bought 10,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,344.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CSPR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,710,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,599,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

