Insider Buying: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) Director Buys 323,961 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 323,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$599,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,541,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,700,870.35.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 12,093 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$96,671.44.

Shares of TSE:FRX traded up C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.69. 3,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $301.74 million and a P/E ratio of -11.03. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of C$5.42 and a 1-year high of C$14.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.26).

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.