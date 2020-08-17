Insider Buying: FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Buys 40,324 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 40,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $60,082.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 4,200 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $7,098.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 28,482 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $46,140.84.

On Thursday, June 18th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 41,009 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $68,074.94.

On Thursday, June 4th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 10,040 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $17,268.80.

On Monday, June 1st, Howard Dvorkin acquired 16,926 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $28,604.94.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 4,347 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $6,868.26.

NASDAQ:FPAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. 210,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. FlexShopper Inc has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.86.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FPAY. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Friday, July 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 61.7% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 359,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 137,362 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 9.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 102,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 10,929.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 89,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter worth $99,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

