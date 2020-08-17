Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.64, for a total transaction of C$383,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,005 shares in the company, valued at C$7,456,068.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$4.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$108.90. 719,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,270. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.41. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of C$43.25 and a 1 year high of C$112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.