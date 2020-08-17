Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BorgWarner stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,827. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
