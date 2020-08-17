Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,827. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

