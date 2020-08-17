Insider Selling: Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Director Michael F. Demane sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $42,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael F. Demane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $11,321,139.20.

Shares of NVRO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.97. The stock had a trading volume of 240,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,526. Nevro Corp has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average is $121.28.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nevro by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Nevro by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nevro by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 36,766 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

