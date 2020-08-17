Insider Selling: ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) CEO Ted William Karkus sold 50,000 shares of ProPhase Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,419,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 116,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,428. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. ProPhase Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

