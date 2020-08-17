Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at $975,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 236,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 33.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.