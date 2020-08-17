Insider Selling: Tesoro Resources Limited (ASX:TSO) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Tesoro Resources Limited (ASX:TSO) insider Geoff McNamara sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15), for a total transaction of A$412,000.00 ($294,285.71).

About Tesoro Resources

Tesoro Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource projects in Chile. The company explores for gold and copper. It holds interest in the El Zorro gold project located in northern Chile and the Espina gold project located in southwest of Santiago. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

