Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. 22,297,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,581,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.