Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,969,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,520,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

