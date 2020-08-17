Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.55. Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BWS Financial raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $45.49. 95,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.83. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

