Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.14 Million

Brokerages expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post $100.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.40 million and the lowest is $66.72 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $191.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $417.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.70 million to $479.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $617.70 million, with estimates ranging from $602.40 million to $633.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 88.5% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 143,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,464 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 139.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 135,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $45.49. 95,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

