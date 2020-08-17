Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tlwm grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 470,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 133,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 40,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period.

BSCL stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.37. 8,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,487. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.