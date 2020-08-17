Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.18. 1,862,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,457. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92.

