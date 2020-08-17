Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2020 – Boingo Wireless had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/5/2020 – Boingo Wireless is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Boingo Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $20.50 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Boingo Wireless had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2020 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2020 – Boingo Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,298. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $602.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

